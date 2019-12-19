Wade Lynn Rasner was born August 22, 1956 in Lexington, Kentucky, to Ellis Eugene Rasner and Anita Brattin Rasner. He was raised in Owsley County, Kentucky and attended school graduating Valedictorian in 1974. He proceeded to attend Eastern Kentucky University where he met his future wife, Diane Neal. He graduated with a B.A. In Economics in 1978 and became a graduate assistant while working on his M.B.A. He and Diane were married in June 1978 and he then attended Chase College of Law from 1979-1983. While attending law school he taught Economics at Northern Kentucky University and refereed elementary basketball games in Kenton County. After graduating, he returned to Booneville, Kentucky to begin his law career. His son, Justin, was born in 1983 and daughter, Jessica, in 1986.
He had a private law practice and served as trial commissioner for a couple of years. He was elected and served as County Attorney from 1987-2003. He has since practiced law and helped many people both personally and professionally.
Wade loved with his whole heart and gave generously. He valued time with family and was fortunate to travel and enjoy many great times with family and friends. He was a fierce competitor when playing card games at home with family or while visiting friends. He loved sports and was an avid supporter of Owsley County High School Sports. He attended home and away games and gave generously to all fundraisers. He supported all school fundraisers and individuals as well. He loved the Cincinnati Reds and attended many of their games with family and friends. He enjoyed NFL whether attending many games with his son and father or watching them on TV. He also attended many NASCAR events with his daughter and brother-in-law, Wayne. Wade enjoyed all the state basketball tournaments from All A to the Sweet Sixteen both girls and boys.
Wade was loyal, kind and giving to all who knew him. He never turned away anyone who asked for help and he expected nothing in return. Many stories have surfaced of how he gave or helped someone. He gave from his heart both personally and professionally to family, friends, clients, or even strangers. His kindness and generosity will be greatly missed.
Wade passed over on December 10, 2019 around noon. He is survived by his wife, Diane of 41 ½ years; son, Justin and Donata Rasner of Seymour, Indiana; daughter, Jessica and Jeremy Brewer of Booneville,Kentucky; mother Anita Rasner of Booneville, Kentucky; and five grandchildren: Adriana Halsey, Landon Halsey, Camille Brewer, Braun Brewer all of Booneville, Kentucky, and Sam Rasner of Seymour, Indiana; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ellis Eugene Rasner; mother-in-law, Helen Neal; grandparents, Donald and Jessi Brattin; Sam and Myrtle Rasner; uncle, Ernie Brattin; and special friend, Charlie Turner.
Funeral services for Mr. Rasner were held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. With visitation on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. all at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the service was the Rev. Jimmy Garland with the burial following in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the First Baptist Church of Booneville, the Owsley County High School Varsity Cheerleaders, the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Ky.
Pallbearers & Honorary Pallbearers were Darrell & Tony Burch, Deron Mays, Tim Bobrowski, Ken Dean, Pat Black, Greg Wells, Donnie Edwards, Eddie Duff, Clyde Combs, Tony Turner, Cale Turner, Jimmy Herald, Mike Mays, Gary Cornett, and Rich Berry.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.