A grand jury indicted father, Billy Joe Goe, and son Robert Goe, Joe’s Meat Market on $2.1 million in food-stamp fraud that spanned over five years according to authorities.
The indictment was handed down on December 19th in Owlsey County.
Billy Joe and Robert are accused of buying food stamps for cash at a discounted rate from October 2010 through the end of 2015.
They both face one count of conspiring to defraud the U.S. Government and another count of benefits fraud. The first count can bring up to 5 years imprisonment, not more than a $250,000 fine, and not more than 3 years of supervised release.
The second count can bring no more than 20 years imprisonment, not more than $250,000 fine, and no more than 3 years of supervised release. Also, there may be a mandatory special assessment of $100 per count, restitution (if applicable), and forfeiture of listed assets.
Billy Joe and Robert Goe are residents of Lee County.
