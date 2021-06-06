From Booneville Sentinel Archives: Sportsman Club Activities Thursday, April 29, 1982

The Owsley County Sportsman Club is active in the Owsley County Community and is actively promotioning the fun of sportsmanship and conservation.
The Sportsmans Club is presently awaiting the opening of their own lake which will be open to their members only for fishing. The club also has plans to build a shelter at the lake so members can picnic with their families.
The Sportsmans Club in recent weeks have been sowing grass seed to provide feed for birds and wildlife.
Local conservation officer Teddy P. Marcum express hopes that the seeding program will help to increase the population of quail and their game birds.
To assist in the population increase the Sportsmans Club plans to release some three hundred quail during the month of May.
Club President James Price announced at the
last meeting the club plans to sow soybeans at several locations in order to help feed the deer herds in the fall. District Conservation Supervisor George W. Martin showed a film on the “Life of Quail” at the last Sportsman Club Meeting. It is hoped that a film on wild turkeys will be shown in the early fall. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Sportsmans Club contact Moffat Barrett or Teddy Paul Marcum.
