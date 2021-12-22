From Our Archives - March 22, 2012

By: Savannah Mize (Pictured)
When you think about superheroes, what exactly do you imagine? Someone who can fly? Someone who can climb walls? Or just simply someone who wears a cape? No matter what powers they have or what they wear, I'm sure you imagine someone who actually has the ability to save lives. Well, when I think of a superhero I think of my family. Yeah, they might not have the power to fly or turn invisible, but they do have the power to stand up; stand up for what they believe in and stand up against the things they believe to be wrong. And because of their natural powers, they are slowly helping cease the evil in this world known as cyberbullying.
“Cyberbullying” is when a child, preteen or teen is tormented, threatened, harassed, humiliated, embarrassed or otherwise targeted by another child, preteen or teen using the Internet, interactive and digital technologies or mobile phones. (“Stop Cyberbullying”) In today's society technology has almost completely taken over and changed life as we knew it. With this newborn technology comes rewards, but it also brings consequences; the constant battle between good and evil.
Cyberbullying has very harmful, very powerful, effects. Kids and teens who are cyberbullied usually have very low self-esteem, poor grades in school, health issues related to stress, and most of the time, they have suicidal thoughts. (TeachToday”) At the age of 13, Megan Meier had her whole life ahead of her. But on October 17, 2006, that life was cut short; she was found, noose around her neck, hanging in closet. The reason? She was being cyber bullied. An online “friend”, through the social network of myspace, told her that she was a mean person and she would be better off dead. The boy she was talking to turned out to be the mother of an old friend, along with some of her employees. The cruelness of a woman and the ignorance of a child ended in death. How would you stop such a crime as cyberbullying? It's simple, really. You can do a lot of things to stop cyberbullying. When you receive a message from a cyberbully: don't respond to the message, save a print the messages just in case the harassment continues, and tell a trusted adult. (“Common Sense Media”) Also, when someone you know receives a message from a cyberbully try to encourage them to overlook the negative comments and talk to a trusted adult about the problem.
The first amendment works as a superhero, all on its own. When you are mature and treat people with respect, it will fight for you and defend you, but when you take advantage of it, it will fight against you because it will assume that you are the villain. Some people believe that the first amendment gives them the right to say whatever they want, but they are wrong. The first amendment does give us the freedom of speech, but it has limits. When the things you say to another person then this freedom can be taken away. If you are harming someone's reputation by making false accusations against them with written words, this is called defamation in the form of libel. Libel, along with slander, is one of the many limits of the constitution. Also, if the words you type to another person are threatening in any way, the first amendment will not protect you.
Anyone can be a superhero. All you have to do is stand up; say no. If you saw a bully—the villain—out on the street, hitting someone you cared about, would you ignore it and walk away, or would you do something about it? Most people would do something. If you wouldn't allow it on the street, why allow it to happen online? See, you don't have to have superpowers to be a hero. (Editor's Note: Savannah was a senior at Owsley County High School when this was written.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.