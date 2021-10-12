FROM OUR ARCHIVES: Booneville Sentinel April 9,1987

Friday, April 3, 1987, will forever be remembered by students and others present at Owsley County High School. While the snow and inclement weather prohibited Mountain News Television, Channel #57, from arriving for filming, the “Karen Klotter,Kentucky's Junior Miss” morning at Owsley County High School was labeled as a huge success by those present.
Our celebrity, Ms. Klotter, accompanied by her mother, Mrs. Freda Campbell Klotter, by her grandparents, Mrs. Mary Paul Campbell and Marjorie and Mike Gabbard, and by her neighbor, Walker D. Wilson as well as Reverend and Mrs. Waldemar Bobrowski was “as beautiful and radiant as anticipated.” The 11thand 12thgrade enrollees at Owsley County High School were privileged to view a video on the state/national Junior Miss competitions followed by her address on “Becoming All You Can Be.” Ms. Klotter spoke of the importance of dedicated hard work, good
school attendance, good health and of a drug and alcohol free life. As she spoke, the students, staff and honored guests “caught a glimpse of a very warm and caring young lady, 'a real person' and one with roots strongly imbedded in Owsley County, which she proudly acknowledged.”
The juniors and seniors at Owsley County High School helped to host the special event with Ms. Toi Bates, President of the Senior Class, taking the lead role by introducing Ms. Klotter as the guest speaker and later during the autograph session to each student individually. During the reception, Kristi Combs presided at the Brunch Table and Jeff Smith played the piano.
One by one, retired teachers arrived! Many of those who had taught Freda Campbell Klotter and/or Dr. James Klotter in the Owsley County Schools came to help celebrate an event honoring their daughter, Karen. Among those present were Mrs. Elsie Morris, Mrs. Bertha J. Noble, Mrs. Georgia Lou Burch and Mrs. Lucy Bond (representing Mr. Herman Bond). Other retired teachers who couldn't be present sent greetings to the Klotter Family. Mrs. Elsie Morris coordinated the retired teacher involvement.
Principal Russell L. Duff welcomed the group to Owsley County High School and recognized special guest including young miss Carrie DeBord, a relative to Ms. Klotter with a bouquet of a dozen red roses. (Karen's father, Dr. James Klotter, is Chairman of the Board of Farmer State Bank at Booneville.)
James Raymond Bowman video taped the event. Cameras were kept busy, too, as Ms. Klotter posed with all who invited photographing.
Students, staff, neighbors, relatives and friends have expressed the collaborative sentiment of “Karen, you're truly special! Thanks for coming home to Owsley County; for sharing a brief time with us; and, inspiring each and all of us to 'Be All You Can Be.' You light up our lives; you have shown us that all things are possible for those who believe; and our personal goals.” And, all are wishing you, Karen Klotter, the ultimate in success in the national competition in Mobile, Alabama this summer.
