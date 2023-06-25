FROM OUR ARCHIVES: Daniel Boone Days Festival - June 29, 2016

It’s that time of year again, for the annual Daniel Boone Day’s festival. Beginning on Friday around 10:30 a.m. the Indian Creek Presbyterian Church will have the Barbequed Chicken Dinners coming off the grill and ready to deliver. Dinners include chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, roll and a drink for $8.00. New this year they have included Hamburger or hotdog dinners also. The hamburger dinner also includes baked beans, chips and a drink for $5.00 The hotdog dinner includes baked beans, chips and a drink for $3.50.
Friday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. the Class of 2017 will be continuing their yard sale and starting a cake Walk in front of the Booneville Entertainment Center. Come out and enjoy the fun of a cake walk and help the OCHS Senior Class raise money for their trip.
The numerous vendors will also be setting up at 5:30 p.m. if you want to check out their goodies and the food. There are vendors selling fish dinners, hamburgers, hotdogs, snow cones, onion chips, popcorn, candy, snap bracelets, face painting, etc.
Thanks to the Vincent/Booneville Fire Department and the National Guard we will have several bounce houses available for the young children to have some fun.
Beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. the Full Flavor Kings will begin their performance for the crowd. This band is a local crew and plays country and old rock and roll music. Four of the five are local Owsley Countians: Mike Reynolds, Donnie Tex Baker, David Edwards and oe Spencer. Scott Haddix is not from far away, but is from Heidleberg, Ky.
At approximately 10:00 p.m. the fireworks display will be shot over
he crowd. For the last several years, Owsley Counties fireworks have been some of the best around. We hope we can keep this tradition up and continue to give you a great fireworks show each year.
Bring the family – and come out and join us for a night filled with fun ending with a spectacular fireworks show over the good ole town of Booneville.
Pictured: The “Full Flavor Kings” will be the band playing at the Daniel Boone Days Street Dance on Friday Night, July 1st(2016) starting at approximately 7:30 p.m. Band members are (L/R): Joe Spencer, David Edwards, Scott Haddix, Mike Reynolds and Donnie “Tex” Baker.
