From Our Archives: Owsley County High School Band Receives $48,000 Grant - August 18, 2012

The Steele-Reese Foundation/Emmet and Eleanor Reese has announced a grant awarded to the Owsley County High School Band in the amount of $48,000.
This grant is to be used solely for the Owsley County High School Band to help them purchase musical instruments and musical instruction in the effort to restore the middle and high school band.
“This grant is a huge blessing,” stated Band Director, Jessica Disumkes. “It will give us the opportunity to do things that otherwise would have been very difficult to accomplish.”
When the students first found out, their eyes got bigger than I've ever seen, and several shouted “Woohoo! They're very, very excited!”
