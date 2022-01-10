By: Nevyle Deaton, Jr.
This week Owsley County gets to show off its best. Thirteen of Owsley's best high school singers will be participating in the Central Kentucky Music Educators Association's Regional Choral Workshop in Danville, Ky. The two-day event (Thurs. & Fri. Feb. 25-26) will be held on the campus at Centre College and will be attended by over thirty other schools with a total number of students expected to be over 1,000.
This will be only the second year Owsley County has attended this workshop. The workshop is under the direction of David Greenlee, who is Director of Choral Activities at Eastern Kentucky University. It is directed towards the most advanced students to give them a chance to develop skills that cannot be taught in the classroom.
The students who will be attending in the Senior High Group (Grades 10-12) are: First soprano – Marsha Evans and Janet Ross; Second soprano, Rhonda Gabbard; Alto – Sheila Sizemore; Tenor – Allen Moore and Bass – Nevyle Deaton, Jr.
The students in the Jr. High Group (Grades 7-9) are soprano – Michelle Barrett; Alto – Renee' McIntosh, Tenor – Sammy Spencer and Bass – Rodney Wilson.
In the all-girls chorus: First soprano – Sherry Wilson; Second soprano – Henrietta Green and Alto – Shenia Bowling.
The Owsley County Chorus, under the direction of Mrs. Pattie Hamblin, has really proven itself over the past years. Making as many performances as time will allow and somehow finding the time to make a performance in Lexington to show the state how well people from Owsley can sing.
Owsley County can be proud of our fine chorus as they like to call themselves “Glee Club.” Mrs. Hamblin we thank you for bringing us such fine music. If you haven't heard the Owsley County Glee Club sing, it will be worth your time and effort, besides they sing better for a packed house.
