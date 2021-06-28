From Our House to Yours.....

Our residents are anxiously awaiting the return and opening of the Farmer’s Market. It will open on June 1 at the original location. Fresh vegetables and several goodies await you at the market. Make plans to attend.
Weekly recipe:
Mozelle’s Apple Pie
2 cans (21 oz.) apple pie filling
8 slices white bread, crusts removed & cut into cubes (6 cups)
1 beaten egg
1 cup sugar
½ cup butter or margarine, melted
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread filling in bottom of 8x8x2 inch baking dish.
Sprinkle with bread cubes. In a large bowl, combine egg, sugar, butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Spoon over bread crumbles. Let stand 10 minutes.
Bake about 30 minutes, until topping is golden brown. Serve warm.
Be Happy!
Mary :)
