From Our House to Yours.....

As the Christmas season has arrived, our best thoughts and prayers are heard for those suffering from the virus that is happening all around us. We must all be thankful and blessed for each day.
Two of our residents, Cecil Marshall and Gracie Turner, are on the mend from unforeseen accidents that have befell them. They are in our thoughts.
Here is my recipe to share for the week:
Walnut or Pecan Turtles
1-6 oz pkg. chocolate chips
2/3 cup Borden’s Eagle Brand Milk
1 ½ cups pecan or walnut halves
*Melt chocolate chips in top of double boiler over hot water.
*Stir in milk and blend well.
*Remove from heat and stir until mixture cools and starts to thicken.
*Fold in nuts carefully and drop by teaspoonful onto waxed paper.
*Chill.
Spread happiness….
Mary 😊
