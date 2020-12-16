From Our House to Yours.....

Begin each day with positive thoughts and prayers to be blessed with acts of kindness and love. In order for all of us to persevere we must social distance, “mask up” and be willing to “learn” new ways to connect without contact.

Recipe to share for the week:

 

Cool Whip Cookies

1 box any flavor cake mix

1 8 oz. Cool Whip

1 egg

Mix all ingredients together by teaspoonful into powdered sugar. Place on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool before removing from cookie sheet.

 

...Very little is needed to make a happy life....

