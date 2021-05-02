From Our House To Yours….

May the upcoming week bring sunshine and happiness. Our residents are sure enjoying the sunshine and their being able to sit outside and soak up “rays.”
Hope everyone had a great weekend.
Here’s our weekly recipe:
SAUCY VEGETABLES
½ lb. Velveeta cheese, cubed
¼ cup milk
3 pkgs. Frozen vegetables
1 cup canned French fried onions
*Heat Velveeta and milk over low heat.
Stir until sauce is smooth.
Place cooked vegetables in 1 ½ qt. casserole dish.
Stir in cheese sauce.
Top with onion.
Happiness is not something you get in life.
Happiness is something you bring to life.
Mary :)
