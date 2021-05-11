From Our House to Yours….

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, I want to wish all mothers
a blessed day.
One of our residents, Mendle Ball, had a mishap and had to be taken to the hospital. Continue to pray for all of us on the hill.
Our weekly recipe:
Super Simple Fruit Dip
1 pkg. (8 oz.) Philadelphia cream cheese, softened
1 jar (7 oz) marshmallow crème
1 tbs. juice from lemon
1 tsp. lemon zest
1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
Fresh fruit
*In a large mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, marshmallow crème, lemon juice, zest, and nutmeg.
*Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.
*Cover and chill 2 to 24 hours.
*Serve with fresh fruit.
Enjoy each day…….
Mary :)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.