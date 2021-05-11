From Our House to Yours….

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, I want to wish all mothers 

a blessed day.

One of our residents, Mendle Ball, had a mishap and had to be taken to the hospital. Continue to pray for all of us on the hill.

Our weekly recipe:

 

Super Simple Fruit Dip

1 pkg. (8 oz.) Philadelphia cream cheese, softened

1 jar (7 oz) marshmallow crème

1 tbs. juice from lemon

1 tsp. lemon zest

1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg

Fresh fruit

*In a large mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, marshmallow crème, lemon juice, zest, and nutmeg.

*Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.

*Cover and chill 2 to 24 hours.

*Serve with fresh fruit.

 

Enjoy each day…….

 

Mary :)

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you