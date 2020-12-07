I hope this article finds everybody coming off the heels of another successful Thanksgiving in your lives. I hope you got to spend time with your families, whether you stayed at home or traveled to see your loved ones. I hope you ate way too much and got a good nap on the couch as you recharged your batteries for the weeks ahead.
As for me? I had a wonderful couple of days. I got to spend the holiday with my mom’s side of the family on Wednesday night, while on Thursday we traveled to see dad’s side. Even though they were small crowds together, it was still nourishing to my soul to be able to get together a few hours and laugh. Everyone has had so much on their mind to worry about this year, it was just good to block all of that for a little while and relax with my family. At my grandparents here, my little cousins Alyssa, Carter and Parker were the stars of the show as usual. I was sitting listening to old country songs on youtube with my papaw Elwood when the kids busted in the door. I love seeing them run in because they’re always hyper and happy, the energy changes in the room every time they’re around. They’re all 3 growing up right in front of my eyes. I can remember holding each of them as newborns and it seems like no time they’re grown. Time sure does go fast.
After we all ate, I was full as a tick. I escaped out of all the noise in the living room and kitchen & I walked outside on the porch a minute to get a minute or two of quiet. I pulled my hood up to knock off the chill and I sat in the rocking chair and slowly rocked back and forth with the wind. On the fence around my grandparents' yard, there was an american flag I watched dance in the wind. As I sat there winding down on the end of one of the craziest years of my life, I felt so much peace in my soul. I just closed my eyes and thought about everything that’s happened in our little town in the last eleven months. I’ve had some good friends move away to other states. I’ve seen and heard of so much sickness and loss in families all across our county. My heart absolutely goes out to anyone battling Covid, cancer, depression or any other kind of sickness. It also goes out to any family who’s lost someone this year because it makes the holidays even harder on you. I know people say all of the time when you’re in need that they’re here for you, but I sincerely mean it from the bottom of my heart.
On Thursday we took an almost 2 hour journey up to Fleming County to spend time with my family on my Dad’s side. We don’t get to see them as much as my family here, so I always look forward to being with them a little while. It’s not been quite the same since my Dad passed away in 2018. He was the strong silent type with a sweet side everyone loved being around. We did a balloon release in his memory outside Thursday evening, everyone misses him so much. As we let all of the balloons off, the wind whipped almost just like it did the night before on the front porch at my other granny’s. Once the balloons were released, instead of spreading out in every direction or going up into the trees, they stuck right together in a little pack all the way up out of sight and into the heavens.
It got me to thinking that those balloons were a lot like all of us this year. In a crazy year where the rules change every week and you’re a nose swab away from being quarantined yourself, we’ve all had to stick together too. We’ve had to pull together when one of us is in need. We’ve had to deliver groceries when someone is sick and can’t be out in the public due to Covid. We’ve had to miss so much. Basketball games, prom’s, graduations, date nights, concerts, movies and even church. We’ve had to change our lives completely to adapt to this new way of life that will hopefully be over soon and next year we can all get back to normal.
I want to be able to hug those people I’ve missed. I want to shake hands with people I respect. I want to not be scared to go into a store or hear someone cough without being worried of catching a virus. I want to throw these masks away because I’ve had the hardest time getting used to them. I want to be able to go sit down and eat a steak in a restaurant. I want to sit next to my brothers and sisters at church without a pew between us. Those days are coming friends, just hang on! We’re almost out of this and when we do move past it, let’s not forget the lessons it taught us about helping our neighbors and being a good friend. That way our hearts can be as full as our bellies. I’m full as a tick!
