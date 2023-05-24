The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, May 9th. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Roll Call was done for all in attendance. A motion was made and carried to review/approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to review/approve Board Meeting Minutes from the April 11, 2023 regular Board Meeting and the May 2, 2023 Special Board Meeting. Andra DeBord volunteered to serve as the board member on the William Eversole Scholarship Committee. Bill Campbell was elected to be the alternate. The meeting is scheduled for June 1st at 3:30 p.m. at the High School. The Board also had a conflict with the scheduling of the July Board Meeting. Kim Campbell would not be able to attend so she asked if it would be possible to change the meeting
date. The meeting was rescheduled for July 18th at the regular time.
Two members from the BETA Club gave a small presentation about a trip that they would be taking May 12-14, 2023 to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Kailey Abner and Lily Patrick told what they would be doing on their trip. They explained that this is the first trip that they have been able to take in three years.
Haley Sandlin gave a short presentation on GEAR UP. Haley told the Board Members that they appreciate the Board allowing them (GEAR UP) to take the students on the overnight trip. The last trip was to the University of Tennessee. We took a total of sixteen students on this trip. The students got a “Thank you” card for the Board members. The second day of the trip took us to LMU which is an amazing campus. We then came back to Union College where about six students said that they wanted to go to college. The students have worked on “barn quilts” in geometry class. We would like to find barns out in the community that we can put these on. GEAR UP paid for dual credit classes for the 10th and 11th grade this year. We had a Family Engagement Paint night. We had about 25 parents and students show up for this. It was one of the best turnouts for our family nights. In the next couple of weeks we hope to visit the Reptile Zoo at Slade and then take the 11th graders on to Lexington to see the Counter Clocks (former Legends) to see the job opportunities in that area. In June, we will be going to Cincinnati to the Great American Ballpark for a STEM activity where they will design their own ball club and talk about the stats. We will go to visit Northern Kentucky University on the way there. We will visit the Newport Aquarium and Newport on the Levee. On the way home, we are stopping at Georgetown University. This will be an overnight trip as well. GEAR UP has paid for sophomores and the juniors to take the ACT two times per school year. We went to San Diego with Mr. Spence and was trained on a program that matches a senior with a freshman. The senior will be assigned a freshman and the senior will be the mentor for that freshman. The senior will introduce the freshman to teachers, help them through the year and help them figure out the best way to move through the building and get access to what they need to do. Chelsea Harris is the college and career navigator and I (Haley) am the tutor. Lily Patrick will be doing the leadership conference in San Francisco this year and we have helped her with the application and mock interviews. Chelsea Harris will be presenting at this conference representing GEAR UP. Katie Beth Lucas will be going to Washington, D.C. this summer through the Jackson Energy Scholarship that we helped her with. Chelsea will also be presenting at this event.
The Board wanted to recognize Anna Bishop, Rogers Scholar. Anna will be attending Lindsey College this summer for a week. After she attends the week at the college, she will have a year to come with a program to help Owsley County High School or the community. This is Anna's second year with us at Owsley County.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Finance Report. A motion was made and carried to approve Capital Funds request to pay for buses from the Building Fund. A motion was made and carried to approve the tentative budget due by May 30, 2023. A motion was made and carried to approve certified, classified and extra service salary schedules 2023-2024 SY. A motion was made and carried to approve 2023-2024 salary schedules with 5.6% COLA increase Head Start & Early Head Start. A motion was made and carried to approve/create an elementary school nurse position. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's travel for April & May, 2023(none at this time). A motion was made and carried to approve the purchase of the Special Needs bus – with lowest vendor bid – with any & all pending documents to be signed for 2023-2024 SY. A motion was made and carried to approve school-based health services KSBA Medicaid reimbursement program. Charlie Davidson, DPP, told the board that the attendance rate has rebounded since the students seem to be over the sicknesses that plagued us earlier in the year. Attendance is at 90% at both the elementary and high school. The year to date attendance is around 88%.
A motion was made and carried to approve the following consent items: review SBDM Reports, review school activity fund budgets, approve Auditor's Contract – Shad Allen, CPA, PLLC, approve KEDC membership agreement 2023-2024, approve Arts Education Relief & Disaster Recovery Grant (this was a grant that was written by Rachel Hisel for the arts/we won the grant for $1,000 – we just need board approval), approve/award bids (Security/Fire Protection Services/Monitoring, Custodial/Shop Suppliers, Transportation/Bus Parts & Material, Diesel Fuel, Propane, Pest Control, Oil Removal, Drug Testing, Tires, Camera System Monitoring & Repair, Asbestos Management and Soft Drink, Juice & Water, approve fundraisers (FFA Bucket Shake May 25, 2023, Class of 2023 10 for 10 fundraisers, Middle School Girls Softball Tournament May 6, 2023), approve Overnight/Out of State Trips (Mental Health Camp – June 5-9, 2023 in Myrtle Beach, SC, Region IV Leadership Conference – June 13-15, 2023 in Atlanta, GA, BETA Club – May 12-14, 2023 in Pigeon Forge, TN, FFA State Convention – June 6-8, 2023 in Lexington, KY and Project Prom Senior Class - May 20-21, 2023 at Air Raid in London, Ky) and the reports by each department.
The Board acknowledged Personnel Action Report by the Superintendent: volunteer: - Nancy Richardson (Special Ed.), Resignation – Lori Lewis (effective May 15, 2023), Notified – Letters Sent (May 3, 2023) – Limited retired teachers/employees re-employed 2023-2024 SY, Non-Assurance of employment classified employees 2023-2024 SY, Reduction of Responsibilities & Compensation/Days classified staff 2023-2024 SY and extra service employees for reduction in extra service responsibilities and compensation 2023-2024 SY.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn.
