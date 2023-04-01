George “Danny” Green, age 84, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital, located in Lexington, KY. Danny was born September 11, 1938, in Vicco, KY, a son to the late George W. Green, and Bessie (Shepherd) Green. \
He was a retired teacher, working for the Owsley County School Systems. He was a member of the Victory Tabernacle Church of God, and had love for mules, and horses.
He is survived by his daughter; Henrietta (Tommy) Collins of Richmond, KY, 2 brothers; Glenn Green of Columbia, SC, and James Green of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Sharon Gipson, and Mischelle Green both of Booneville, KY, 3 grandchildren; Christopher (Kaylee) Collins, Kristen (Cooper)Collins, Katelyn “KK’ Collins, 1 great-grandchild; Riley Kate Collins, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife; Irene Green, 1 son; Danny Wayne Green, and siblings; Charles Green, Violet Sue Green, Johnny Green, Dewey Paul Green, and Elisha Ray Green. Visitation will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Gerald Richardson, Reverend Floyd Johns, Reverend Denny Lowman, and Reverend Ronnie Wright officiating.
He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY.
The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
