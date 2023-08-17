George Stewart, age 57, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Owsley County Health Care Center, located in Booneville, KY, after a long illness.
George was born February 24, 1966, in Lexington, KY, a son to the late Billy R. Stewart, and Phyllis (Little) Snowden. He was a caseworker, working for the Lee Adjustment Center for many years. In his free-time, he enjoyed being with family & friends.
He is survived by 2 aunts; Carolyn Jo Mullins, and Bessie (Darrell) Williams, both of Ohio, a host of cousins, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; Beech & Amanda Little, 5 uncles; John Little, Zeke Little, Beech Little, JR Darrell Little, and Freddie Little.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 at 12:00 pm at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
