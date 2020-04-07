You can learn about “Get Out the Count Video Prize Challenge” by visiting challenge.gov.
The U.S Census Bureau’s innovation team — the Census Open Innovation Labs — has launched a first-of-its-kind Video Prize Challenge for content creators to help get the word out about the 2020 Census for a chance to win up to $30,000.
The goal of the competition is to reach hard-to-count communities, which depend on complete and accurate census data, with engaging and informative short-form videos. This open call for content is designed to help educate and motivate individuals so that they understand why it’s critical to complete the 2020 Census — from getting the funding their community needs, to representation in congress.
Submissions are open until April 11th at 2:59am EST, and winners will be announced in May.
Three prizes will be awarded: a $30,000 grand prize, $10,000 runner up, and $10,000 student prize. I think this would be an excellent opportunity to get the word out to your audience.
Please contacts us at census.accelerate@census.gov if you have any questions.
