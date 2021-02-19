Give a Booneville Sentinel Subscription Today!

Have you given yourself or a friend a gift of a subscription of the Booneville Sentinel yet? We are Owsley County's ONLY local news outlet that includes print and a 24/7 news website. You can choose one, or live wild and chose both today! You will be glad that you did!
In County $25
Out of County $35
Online $15.95
Mail your subscription to:
BOONEVILLE SENTINEL
P.O. BOX 129
BOONEVILLE, KY 41314
You can also call in your subscriptions!
WE TAKE MASTER CARD & VISA
CALL (606) 593-6627
Email: boonevillesentinel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.