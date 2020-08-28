In life we’re all granted with an opportunity to make a difference in this world. By using all of our different god given abilities and strengths, we can try to make a lasting impression on the lives of those around us. In life, you can give people lots of different things. You can give a child a new toy, they might play with it for a week or two and then put it on the shelf to collect dust with the rest of their once shiny electronics. You can give someone twenty dollars to make them stop asking you for it when you see them. You can buy someone an expensive new pair of shoes worn by their favorite basketball player and it might make their day for a little while, but then they don’t take care of them just like they didn’t take care of the ones they got from Walmart.
But you can give people things that have substance to them and represent something deeper beyond the surface. One of the things you can give someone is your time. Time is a valuable thing that people don’t often think of as being worth anything at all. You can give your time to someone in a lot of different ways. You can just listen when they need someone to talk to. You can be arms to hold someone when their world comes crashing down around them. You can be their partner riding shotgun in their car singing horribly off-key to loud music with them just because it’s the weekend and it’s what you do. You can be the person standing beside them throwing up the peace sign in a picture together while you both make the duck face. And one day down the road when you’re older like I am now, you’ll have memories like the ones I just mentioned put away in your heart and the occasional shoe box in your room. From time to time, I look at old pictures and think back on all the good times that those photos represent. They were moments frozen in time, where life seemed so much more simple than it does right now. And in a lot of those old pictures, they were angels in them. Now I’m not talking about literal angels with wings and golden harps, but I’m referring to all the people in those pictures who have passed away and went on to heaven. The more you look back, the more you realize that you weren’t just giving away time to those people, but love as well.
Because when people die, memories are often all that you’re left with. And with a thumb to wipe the dust away, you can look at those old pictures and see smiles on their faces. I’ve looked at pictures of myself growing up and when I was still small enough that people could carry me, I see people holding me and looking out for me that are no longer with us. I see family members gone, friends gone and a host of other people I knew. But the one thing that sticks out a lot to me, is the smile on my face in almost all of those pictures. I was being held in the arms of people who’ve gone on to be held in the arms of God and there was such a sincere smile on my face like I was looking at them with so much love.
And with all of that being said, it brings me to the point of this article. As you can see in the picture below, I recently received a gift with a lot of meaning. Back in June, I had my 35th birthday and it was a birthday unlike any I’d ever had due to Covid complications. We had a small get together and dinner, but filled with a lot of laughter and love. And unknowing to me, I was about to get one of the coolest gifts I’d ever got in my life. A huge canvas picture of me and my dad. It was always my favorite picture of us and probably the best we’d ever taken together ever. But it was huge enough I could put it up on the wall in my room above my bed forever. I was so thankful to have got something like that because it was special. I was appreciative of all my gifts I got, but this one was extra special to me because of what it represented. A moment in time that I’ll have for the rest of my life and if I ever have a family of my own, they’ll have it long after I’m gone from this world too.
Moments like that are what I’m talking about. Give yourself away to people. Be there for them and love them unconditionally. Not just in the hard times but in the good times too. Take that chance, go that extra mile for others around you. Make memories, because one day memories are all you’ll have left. Life is a vapor, breathe it in and exhale love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.