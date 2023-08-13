Golden “Nadine” Duff Burkes Obituary

Golden “Nadine” Duff Burkes, age 93, of Temple, Texas joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, (John 14:3) on Monday, July 31, 2023. A celebration of her life was held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at College Avenue Baptist Church in McGregor, Texas, under the care of Cole Funeral Home.
Mrs. Burkes was born on February 10, 1930 to Claude Duff and Nellie Edwards Duff on Wolf Creek in Eastern Kentucky. She was the youngest of seven, and the last surviving child. She made her profession of faith in Jesus Christ at a young age at First Baptist Church, Booneville, Kentucky. Nadine married W.M. “Bill” Burkes in Dayton, Ohio in November, 1953.
After graduating from Owsley County High School, Nadine worked for a bit, but then was able to attend one year of college at Eastern Kentucky. She worked as a secretary to industrial chemists for a few years in Dayton, Ohio. It was there she met Bill Burkes during his Air Force tenure at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. They lived in Ft. Worth, Dallas, Irving, McGregor, and Temple, Texas. McGregor was their primary home for the majority of their lives. They had a special ministry to pastors and music ministers maintaining lifelong friendships with many.
She was a member of and served in several churches over her lifetime. Miss Nadine taught four-year-olds in Sunday School for many years. Many recall, fondly, singing songs as she played the autoharp or let them strum while she played the keys. After a few piano lessons as a young girl, Nadine primarily played by ear. She also played guitar and the accordion. The organ was the instrument that she used most in ministering to others. In addition to playing for church services, she was the accompanist for many weddings and funerals. Nadine served most of her life at College Avenue Baptist Church in McGregor in Sunday School, Training Union, WMU and at the Mexican Mission.
Nadine was a talented seamstress making outfits for herself, her daughter, granddaughter, and her friends. She even made a suit for her son’s Senior Banquet! Many friends and family members enjoyed her cooking and baking.
After Bill’s retirement, they purchased a travel trailer and joined Texas Baptist Men Builders for 11 years. For two weeks of most months of the year, they traveled throughout Texas building churches. Nadine played the piano for services and sang with the wives of builders in a group they called Grannies on Wheels.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband in 2018 after 65 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, Alan Duff Burkes and his wife Brenda; a daughter Dianne Burkes; a grandson, Bradley Alan Burkes and his wife Jessica with their son due in October; her granddaughter Alicia Dianne Low and her husband TJ and their children Easton, Hudson, and Reese.
The family would like to thank her caretaker Angela Counts, Sodalis Assisted Living Facility, and Baylor Scott & White Hospice for their care and support.
Charitable contributions may be made in Nadine’s memory to College Ave. Baptist Church, 201 S. Monroe, McGregor, TX, 76657 or First Baptist Church Temple, 8015 West Adams Ave., Temple, TX, 76502.
