Gov. Beshear Declares State of Emergency Due to Storm Damage

On February 24, 2023, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency after many communities across the commonwealth experienced a variety of severe weather events last week, including heavy rain, hail and severe winds, as well as flooding, landslides and mudslides.
Several counties and cities, including Booneville and Owsley, have declared a state of emergency due to damages brought by the storm. Many counties that declared emergencies as a result of last summer’s floods experienced additional flooding last week.
The state of emergency declaration aims to help these communities access the state and federal resources needed to help them clean up and rebuild.
Booneville Mayor Nelson Bobrowski responds by saying, “Governor Beshear has announced the award of $4.4 million for the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund for flood impacted communities. The announcement included almost $6,000 for the City of Booneville to fund a FEMA match and $100,000 to help ease the fiscal strain on the city budget due to the flood event.”
Mayor Bobrowski went on to state, “Booneville and the citizens of our community have suffered immeasurable loss during the Presidentially Declared flooding events
of 2021 and 2022. We appreciate the assistance from the Kentucky SAFE Fund. Support from the Governor and our Kentucky State Legislators is critical for the rebirth of our community.”The Kentucky SAFE Fund was created by the Kentucky General Assembly and signed into law by the Governor for the purpose of shoring up local communities left devastated by the recent natural disaster. For more information regarding Flood Disaster Resources visit: https://governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.”
The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.
“I know that those impacted by this secondary event could be struggling to cope with the emotional distress of compounding traumatic events,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.”
The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related
to any natural or human-caused disaster.
The Governor also reminds Kentuckians that March 1-7 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky.
During this time, state teams will host several events to help educate more Kentuckians on the preparations they can take when facing severe weather. From a state-wide tornado drill on March 1 to engaging events for kids, these teams have put together a lot of great opportunities for our families. For preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.
