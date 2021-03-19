GRADUATION SET FOR MAY 28TH!!!!!

NOTE: WE ACCIDENTALLY PUT MAY 29TH IN THE NEWSPAPER WEDNESDAY, IT SHOULD BE MAY 28, 2021...SORRY.
BY: LISA ROBINSON, ASSOCIATE EDITOR
The March meeting of the Owsley County Board of Education was called to order with the school board members being present at the board office and everyone else joined via Zoom. A roll call was done for all in person and virtual attendees. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the last meeting.
Jerry McIntosh gave the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve the finance report. The Head Start/Early Head Start got approved for their 2 new buses. A motion was made and carried to approve the KETS 2ndOffer of Assistance FY-2021 in the amount of $4,211.00 which will be escrowed for up to 3 years.
Gary Cornett talked about the graduation date for this year and the 2021-2022 School Calendar. He asked the board to set graduation date. This will give the seniors time to get their stuff ordered. The last day of school is set for May 26 right now. Mr. Spence mentioned having the graduation on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, that would be May 28th. We would have it around 7 o'clock in the evening. We are hoping to be able to have an in person graduation. There would be a limited number of seats available. Some other counties are going to do drive-thru graduations again this year. There was also some discussion about renting a big tent and doing an outside graduation and prom. A motion was made and carried to set graduation date for Friday, May 28th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. They decided to talk more about graduation and prom at the next meeting.
Gary Cornett stated that there has been a high percentage of students showing up since in person instruction began. The elementary school had about 49 that said they wanted to go back to in person. They have had 47 to 48 students show up per day. The high school had 53 students that said they wanted to attend in person classes. Only about 38 to 40 of those showed up. Some have decided that they would rather go back to virtual. The board decided to stay hybrid for now.
Mr. Cornett also discussed the 2021-2022 school calendar. He stated that they usually attend school for 175 days per school year. The way he has the calendar set up, August 9thand 10thwould be the first two professional development days for teachers. August 11thwould be opening day and August 12thwould be the first day of school for students. The last day of school for students would be May 16thwith closing day being on May 17th. A motion was made and carried to approve the school calendar with flex pd and the board will decide the start and end time of the school day at their April meeting.
A motion was made and carried to approve the SBDM minutes, the advertisement for propane bids and will accept the best offer with board approval and approve the reports from the different departments.
Skyler Stamper has been employed as the OCHS Varsity Softball Head Coach. Danaya Cox, Tamara Garrett, Sky Kimberlin, Rachelle Minter and Lea Hudson (pending paperwork) have all been employed as substitute cooks. Tommy Jr. Baker, David Bowling, Randy Burns, Ryan Caudill, Larry Chandler, Amie Couch, Arthur Dean, Gary McIntosh and Mike Thomas (pending paperwork) have all been employed as substitute bus drivers. Arizona Moore was employed as a classified Head Start/Early Head Start. Kennedy Hudson was employed as the assistant softball coach while Shawnda Mason and Hannah Lizer were employed as softball assistants. Jacob McCoy and Dena Lynch were both employed as assistant baseball coach (this is a split position).
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
