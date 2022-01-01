HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM BOONEVILLE SENTINEL!

We pray you and your family will have the best year yet in 2022.
Be safe and remember, to always shop local and support small town journalism!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.