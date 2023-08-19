As I start this article, I’m glad to say that I feel a lot better than I did when I wrote my last one. It took me a couple of weeks but I finally got my stomach issues straightened out and I’m completely on the mend. One night during my sick spell I had with my stomach, I couldn’t sleep because my belly was hurting. I tossed and turned in my bed all night long and couldn’t find rest at all. So most of the night I just laid there in complete darkness looking up at the ceiling all alone, just me and my thoughts. A lot of things began to race through my mind about my life and where I’m at emotionally, some of the answers troubled me.
It’s always been a dream of mine to fall in love one day with someone and finally be happy. But it’s a dream that feels so far away from me right now, maybe further than it’s ever felt. I know that I deserve happiness just as much as anyone else does but I also realize that I’ve got a lot of things that I’ve got to work through before I could ever have it. I have my spells where I get down on myself and beat myself up emotionally. Sometimes I think “Why would someone love me when there’s days I have trouble even loving myself?” And that’s not something that I like to admit, in fact it’s the exact opposite I’m almost ashamed to admit I think that. But it’s reality for me in the state I’m in right now. Most of the time I feel like I’m a walking hot mess. I have
anxiety that makes me extremely nervous meeting new people. I don’t have the latest fashion on me and don’t own a vehicle from the last 10 years. I’m a little backwards when it comes to meeting new people. I have a hard time walking the fine line of saying too much or not saying enough. I either try too hard to impress someone or don’t try enough at all. I haven’t had much luck with dating or relationships. In fact, it’s a bummer that so many of my friends are celebrating their anniversaries and multiple children’s birthdays, when I’m still stuck in neutral wondering when it’ll even be my turn.
There have been a lot of people who take a piece of my heart with them over the years, some in good ways & others? Not so much. But it seemingly gets harder every year that passes to go through this life alone. Now I’m not saying that I don’t have friends because I do have a small handful of good people in my life that I confide in. But I’m talking about someone special to be romantically involved with. I’ve said it for years and I’ll keep on saying it, that missing piece in my heart definitely belongs to someone but I just have no idea who it could be. And people tell me the right things along the way to make me feel better about the situation. They tell me to hang in there and that things will happen for me when I least expect it, which is true but still doesn’t make waiting any easier.
Is it too much to ask for some lady to light up when I enter a room? Is it too much to wish that she’d brag to her friends about how good I am to her? I don’t believe I am any more deserving of happiness than anyone else is. We all put our pants on the same way and we all deserve the better things in life, I just want my time in the sun too.
I’m not getting any younger, having just recently celebrated my 38th birthday. Man, looking back 20 years ago when I was a smooth shaved babyface coming out of high school going into the real world, I thought everything would be different by now. I thought I’d have that real love with a special lady. I thought we’d have our careers figured out and have a little house on the outskirts of town with a big yard for the children to play in. I could see it so plain in my mind that night I laid there feeling sick in my bed. I even saw a mailbox at the end of my driveway that said “The Dooleys” and I think that gave me enough of a peaceful thought that I rolled over and finally went to sleep. But a few hours went by and I woke back up into a world that I have a hard time feeling a part of sometimes.
Sometimes I feel like a tiny little astronaut who was lost out in space and nobody ever came back to rescue. While people down here live their best lives and have all the happiness they can stand, sometimes I feel like I’m just floating around out in space waiting for someone to remember I’m up here.
It’s not pretty feelings to have, but they’re real feelings. I promised when I started writing these 5 years ago that I’d shoot straight from my hip. Everything’s not bad in my life, overall I have a really good life. But sometimes things are just bad and you know what? That’s ok too. We all go through these ruts in life and this is just a phase I’m in that I will come out of one of these days. I might be hard to love, but I feel like I’m worth loving and worth holding onto if you just took the time to get to know me.
I’ve made my mistakes but I’m sure we all have. But my heart is in the right place and I feel like my story deserves a happy ending. I sure hope I get it…..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.