Harold Becknell Obituary

     Bro. Harold Lee Becknell, 89, passed away April 26, 2021 at the Owsley County Health Care Center following a long illness. 

     He was born March 1, 1932 in Owsley County, Ky. He was the son of the late Harvey & Dallas Wilson Becknell. He was the husband of Ivery Edwards Becknell. He was a retired minister of the First Baptist Church of Island City for many, many years and he was a carpenter, farmer & tv cable owner & operator. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict & a member of the First Baptist Church of Island City.

     Bro. Becknell is survived by his loving wife: Mrs. Ivery Becknell, two sons: Mr. Marvin Becknell & Mr. Tim Becknell & wife Sherry all of Booneville, Ky., one daughter: Mrs. Debbie Watts & husband Garry of Hazard, Ky., 6 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren, one sister: Mrs. Deloris Faye George of Hamilton, Ohio, Also there are several nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

     He was preceded in death by his parents: Harvey & Dallas Becknell, brothers: Quenton & Lindon Becknell & sisters: Edith Isaacs, Golden Wilson & Christine Lynch.

     Funeral services for Bro. Becknell were held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Island City. Officiating the services were Bro. Keith Murray & Bro. Lonnie Moore. Burial & full military rites following in the church cemetery.

     The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. 

