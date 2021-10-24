Mr. Harold Ray Roberts, 69, passed away October 14, 2021 at his residence in Owsley County, Ky., following a sudden illness.
He was born March 21, 1952 in Oneida, Ky. He was the son of the late Chester & Thelma Cole Roberts and the husband of Vickie Sebastian Roberts. He was a retired construction worker and was a member of the Walnut Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his loving wife: Mrs. Vickie Robert of Booneville, Ky., three sons: Mr. David Roberts & wife Marci, Mr. Anthony Roberts & Brenda Dooley all of Booneville, Ky., and Mr. Blake Roberts & DeWayne Johnson of London, Ky., three grandchildren: Taylor Roberts & Drew Roberts of Beattyville, Ky. and Sebastian Roberts of Booneville, Ky., one sister: Pamela Davidson & husband Alvin of Booneville, Ky. Also there are several relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Chester & Thelma Roberts.
Funeral services for Mr. Roberts were held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 12:00 noon with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Bro. Harold Hayes. Burial followed in the Hensley Cemetery in Owsley County, Ky.
