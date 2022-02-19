Hayden Combs Jr., age 82, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at his home in Booneville, KY.
Hayden was born December 23, 1939 in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Hayden Sr., and Rosa (Taylor) Combs. He was a farmer, and in his free-time he enjoyed wood working, gardening, and being with his beloved dogs.
He is survived by 1 son; Kenneth (Suzanne) Combs of Springboro, OH, 4 daughters; Debbie (Paul) Terry of Jackson, KY, Donna (Rich) Mohn of Lexington, KY, Jennifer Dye & Crystal Combs both of Booneville, KY, 4 sisters; Bernice (Bill) Day of Cleveland, OH, Louise Steele of Florence, KY, Shirley (Estill) Farmer of Nicholasville, KY, and Carol (Ken) Dean of Booneville, KY, 7 grandchildren; Gage Combs, Tyler Terry, Travis Terry, Taylor Dye, Katie Hood, Allison Combs, and Jordan Combs, 4 great-grandchildren; Kasen Reed Terry, Easton Grant Terry, and Charolett and Claire Hood, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with is parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years; Patsy Ruth (Thomas) Combs, 1 son; Gregory Combs, and 1 brother; Stanley Glenn Combs.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor John Bunn officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Combs Cemetery.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.