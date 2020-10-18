Major renovations are coming to the Technical Campus of Hazard Community and Technical College, thanks to a $3.8 million grant from the Economic Development Administration in Washington, D.C. The Industrial Education building and the Transportation building will benefit from the project, which totals $4.8 million.
The Industrial Education building, which is 55,000 square feet will have heating and air conditioning added to the labs, improvements to the ventilation, electrical, plumbing, and more. The renovation will occur in 29,000 square feet of the building. The roof and elevator will be replaced; an additional elevator will be added. The building will be home to the newly-named Center of Excellence in Construction and Advanced Manufacturing and will house programs in Construction, Electricity, Welding, Heating and Air Conditioning, Machine Tool and Tool and Die, Manufacturing Engineering Technology, and Cosmetology.
A total of 5,400 square feet of the Transportation building will be renovated to accommodate the Automotive Program. Also housed there are the Heavy Equipment and Diesel Technology programs.
Renovation of the remaining square footage is funded through two other grants received at HCTC. One for $2.5 million from Abandoned Mine Lands and the other for $600,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission Power Grant.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said this grant is much needed. “Now we can modernize the facilities and provide them with the resources so the programs can operate well in teaching our students. The Industrial Education building, for instance, was built in the 1960s and is in great need of upgraded infrastructure and technology.”
“We are creating synergy by moving programs that can share space. This is why we are relocating transportation related programs together and the manufacturing and construction programs together,” noted Dr. Lindon.
HCTC expects to serve more than 600 students in a five-year period.
The official announcement of the grant was made on Thursday, Oct. 8.
