The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, and must successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental).
Those honored include: Owsley County:
Ruth Marie Bardin of Booneville, Shelby Faith Campbell of Booneville, Haley Faith Caudell of Booneville, Charity Coomer of Booneville, Michael Francis Finn of Booneville, John Wyatt Hall of Booneville, Amelia Faith Murray of Booneville, Sara E. Price of Booneville, Tyler Matthew Price of Booneville, Jessica Renee Sebastian of Booneville, and Austin Sizemore of Booneville.
The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the President’s Honor List for the Fall 2021 semester. To be named to the President’s Honor List, a student must be listed as credential seeking, must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and must successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
Those honored include: Owsley County: Patricia L. Hardin of Booneville and Tyler Scott Murrell of Vincent
