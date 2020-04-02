Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our local Hazard Community and Technical College is creating and donating personal protective equipment to area health care facilities.
Through the use of 3-D printers, protective shields were created and donated on March 26. Austin Rafferty, Computer Aided Drafting and Design and Surveying Program Coordinator, developed the prototype of the shields to put over the headgear that have been 3D printed. HCTC is using marine vinyl and transparency sheets to add to what is created by the printer.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted, “We want to be good partners to the health care facilities, including the veterans center and nursing homes. We have the 3D printers and the expertise to create what is needed quickly,” she said.
In addition, faculty and administrators went through Allied Health program labs’ stocked supplies to pull and
donate masks, gloves, swabs, and more. “I was so pleased when our faculty members suggested to me that we make these donations,” she said. “Our faculty members are innovative and creative,” Dr. Lindon said, adding that she appreciated the hands-on work of Chief Academic Officer Dr. Sandy Kiddoo, Chief Information Officer Donna Roark, Academic Dean Tony Back, and Gary Smith, Manufacturing Engineering Technology Program Coordinator. “Dr. Kiddoo’s knowledge of creating what business needs and Donna’s technology expertise really benefited this effort,” noted President Lindon. “Tony Back and Gary Smith were instrumental in the success of this project,” she noted. She also commented on Judge Executive Scott Alexander’s involvement. “Judge Alexander collected a face shield that we used as a model for the 3-D rendering. It’s great seeing how so many parts come together in a time of need.”
The donations came from HCTC’s nursing, radiography, physical therapist assistant, surgical technology, Associate in Science division, as well as medical assisting, sonography, and telehealth.The donations were made to Hazard Appalachian Regional Health Care, Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, Quantum Health, and After Hours Clinic, in addition to the veteran’s center and nursing home.
“This crisis isn’t over and we will continue to do what we can to help in this time of need. We started a hashtag - #HCTC Strong. We want to be able to look back on this time and know we did everything we could to help,” Dr. Lindon said.
