HCTC Honored Owsley Graduates During Ceremonies on May 7 and 8

Hazard Community and Technical College honored graduates on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. A total of 674 students received 1,555 credentials -- 361 degrees, 87 diplomas, and 1,107 certificates. Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Applied Science degrees were awarded along with diplomas and certificates.
The ceremony was for graduates for the 2020-21 academic year – including those who completed required coursework in August 2020 and December 2020 as well as the May 2021 graduates.
The Owsley County HCTC graduates are Colby Von Campbell, William TylerDale Deaton, Hannah Lynn Ertel, Michael Francis Finn, Jackson Skyler Abshear Jordan, Aaron Edward Miller, Shade-William Dale Neace, Austin Dennis Peters, Tyler Matthew Price, Christopher Noah Roberts, Jessica Renee Sebastian, Joey Paige Shelton, Ceaira Nola Smith, and Joshua Thomas, all of Booneville.
