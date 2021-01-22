The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental). Those honored are:
Owsley County - Ruth Marie Bardin of Booneville, Haillie Amber Burns of Booneville, Jaedyn Grace Campbell of Booneville, Shelby Faith Campbell of Booneville, Haley Faith Caudell of Booneville, William Tylerdale Deaton of Booneville, Andrea Nichelle Gabbard of Booneville, Stephen Andrew Herald of Booneville, Amelia Faith Murray of Booneville, Tyler Scott Murrell of Vincent, Tyler Matthew Price of Booneville, Billie Renea Reynolds of Booneville, Noel D. Richardson of Booneville, Joey Paige Shelton of Booneville, Kerissa Leann Shouse of Booneville, Austin Sizemore of Booneville, and Brian L. Young of Booneville.
