Enrollment is going on now for the next Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) class, which begins Monday, Jan. 6 at the Leslie County Center of Hazard Community and Technical College. This course will prepare those who complete the program with a Class A Commercial Driver’s License permit and road exam with 160 hours of instruction. Financial assistance is available for those who quality.
For more information, contact Keila.Miller@kctcs.edu via email or call 606-487-3287 (office) or 606-670-3057 (cell).
