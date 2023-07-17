The Vocational Education Construction Trades Association, Inc. began in 1978 with the purpose of promoting practical and meaningful vocational education training with on-the-job experience to assist in the development of a vocational education program that is responsive to the needs of labor, business industry and the community.
Throughout the years, the organization worked with the Technical Campus of Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) to provide students with work experience to build several homes in the local area. The Vocational Trades Association recently established a $150,000 endowment to provide scholarships to HCTC students.
The founding members are: Lewis A. Hopper, Eugene Combs, Roy G. Eversole, Balis Campbell and Jessie Horn.
Roy Pulliam, active in the organization for decades, along with the late Joe Goodlette, actively promoted on-the-job training through building and selling homes, thus using the proceeds to build additional homes.
“HCTC is proud of its longstanding relationship with The Vocational Education Construction Trades Association, Inc.,” said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “The organization has followed its mission of helping to advance vocational training by offering scholarships to students, ultimately lessening the burden of college debt,” she noted.
Many years ago, the organization found it impossible to build new homes. Board members learned there was an opportunity to have proceeds from the last house built matched to provide scholarships for students in construction trades.
“The Board is pleased that the work of the corporation will continue for many years to provide educational opportunities for mountain students learning the skills necessary for careers in the construction industry,” said board member Nancy Collins.
