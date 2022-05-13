Healing Homes of Kentucky Is Rewriting The Script On Foster Care As We Recognize National Foster Care Month

Healing Homes of Kentucky is rallying the people of the Commonwealth to recognize and respond to the need for more safe and loving homes in our state and across the nation during National Foster Care Month.
"Every May, we renew our commitment to ensuring that all youth in foster care have the love, support, and resources they need to thrive. We also celebrate the families who provide safe and loving homes for our Nation’s foster children,” said President Joseph R. Biden in his White House Proclamation on National Foster Care Month.
While we know that not everyone is called
to foster or adopt, Healing Homes stands firm in the belief that everyone can do something. We often tend to minimize our capacity to make a difference in someone else’s life, but real change can also happen by sharing, advocating, mentoring, donating, and educating. Kentucky is leading the nation in child abuse cases and there are currently more than 10,000 children in out-of-home-care in our state.The need is great, but the reality is that there are more than enough loving Kentucky families out there to fulfill the need.
Healing Homes of Kentucky: Working to equip, educate, and support the families and vulnerable children we serve throughout the Southern Bluegrass Region.
If you want to learn more about Healing Homes, you can visit:
https://nightlight.org/kentucky-foster-care/ or email foster.ky@nightlight.org.
For additional questions about how you can get involved or donate, contact: Shara Anglin, Social Services Manager, foster.ky@nightlight.org, (859) 263-9964.
About Healing Homes of Kentucky: Healing Homes is a division of Nightlight Christian Adoptions and is a 501c3 non-profit organization located in Lexington, Kentucky. They work to find safe and loving homes for vulnerable children throughout the Commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.