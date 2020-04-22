Hazard, Ky. (April 20, 2020) - As of 11am, officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department reported no additional lab confirmed cases in Owsley County, Kentucky. The area covered by the KRDHD, as of Monday at 11am, has had a total of 11 lab confirmed cases. We did have a positive case of an employee of the Hazard/Perry County Wal-Mart Store. If you visited this specific store between March 14, 2020-April 9, 2020 you may have been exposed. Please monitor your symptoms and should you develop a cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath call your primary care provider. We are happy to report that 7 of which are fully recovered, the 76 year old female from Leslie County, the 43 year old female from Perry County, the 37 year old female from Perry County, the 49 year old male from Letcher County, the 45 year old female from Owsley County, the 48 year old female from Leslie County and the 24 year old male from Owsley County is asymptomatic (never had symptoms)/recovered.
“As the COVID-19 situation continues we are seeing the benefits of social distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions.” said Scott Lockard, Ky River District Health Department Public Health Director. He added “Now is not the time to relax these efforts because we aren’t out of the woods yet.”
The health department continues to offer these tips:
-Social Distance yourself keeping 6 feet proximity from others.
-Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
-Stay home when you are sick.
-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person:
-Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
-By respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby.
-The virus can also live on surfaces.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.