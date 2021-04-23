Helen Bardin, OCHS Student, selected for WKU Gatton Academy

The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first state-supported, two-year residential program for high school students with interests in advanced science and math careers and is one of only 15 such programs in the nation. The Gatton Academy has been named to The Washington Post’s list of top-performing schools with elite students for nine consecutive years. Students reside on WKU's campus and earn their high school diploma and associate degree concurrently.
“I’m most excited about the opportunities that I will have when I go to Gatton such as the ability to do my own research, take college courses, and possibly study abroad. I’m so grateful for all of my teachers who have encouraged me, and helped me get this far, and I hope that in the future, this could inspire more students from Owsley to attend Gatton or Craft Academy.”
Helen hopes to work with cognitive and developmental disabilities possibly in research or something tangible through Neuroscience or another field such as Biomedical Engineering. The Gatton Academy opens the opportunity to begin this research during the Junior and Senior years of High School.
Helen is the daughter of Rev. David and Heather Bardin. Congratulations Helen!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.