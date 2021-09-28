Hello from Eastside

We have been having a lot of rainy weather and several storms. It sure isn't good for farmers trying to get in their hay for winter or canning their garden stuff for winter.
Keep all of the children, teachers and bus drivers in your prayers. Also, all who are sick and lost loved ones on prayer list.
I am doing some better but not well. When I was in the hospital, the nurse told Becky that I have Parkinson? It sure is upsetting all the time. I am on medicine for it but I may have to have it raised to a stronger dose.
Just a Memory Away
I'm no longer by your side But there's no need to weep
I've left sweet recollection
I'm hoping you will keep eternal joy and memories stay in our heart forever
strengthening our special bond that parting cannot sever
Now it's time to journey on
So let your faith be strong for I am in a better place
I am home where I belong
and if times of loneliness
Bring sorrow and dismay
Don't despair for I am there
Just a memory away.
(In Memory of Marie Phillips)
Simple Strawberry Cream Pie (No Bake Pie)
4 ounces cream cheese
3 tablespoons sugar
1 (6 ounces) Graham Cracker Pie Crust
1/3 seedless strawberry fruit spread
3 cups fresh strawberries, cleaned and sliced in ¼ in slices
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spread over bottom of pie crust. Whisk fruit spread until smooth. Spread 3 tablespoons over cream cheese. Place strawberries in fruit spread and continue stirring until spread has coated berries. Spread over pie.
Refrigerate 1 hour and serve. Makes 8 servings
