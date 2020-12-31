By: Ruby Callahan
We are starting to have cold, frosty mornings and cold nights. We may
get a bad winter.
We still need a lot of prayers for COVID 19 outbreak for our doctors, nurses, hospitals and nursing homes. And pray the medicine works.
Also, we have lost 3 of our neighbors in the past few weeks. The families need prayers. Doris Wilder and Milda Riley passed away just a few days apart.
We sure had a winter spell over the past few days. It sure looked pretty but boy was it cold. I have to walk and go places in weather like this. I'm glad I don't now. It sure can be rough.
“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me, though he may die, he shall live.” John 11:25
“To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven.”
Ecclesiastes 3:1
(The Best Kind of Friend is a Praying Friend.)
Reuben Melt
1 (12 oz) can corn beef
8 slices Rye bread, toasted on one side
8 slices Swiss Cheese
½ cup mayonnaise
1 (16 oz) sauerkraut
Combine corn beef and mayonnaise.
Spread on untoasted side of bread.
Top with sauerkraut and cheese.
Broil 3 minutes or until cheese melts.
