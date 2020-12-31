By: Ruby Callahan

 

We are starting to have cold, frosty mornings and cold nights.  We may 

get a bad winter.  

     We still need a lot of prayers for COVID 19 outbreak for our doctors, nurses, hospitals and nursing homes.  And pray the medicine works.

     Also, we have lost 3 of our neighbors in the past few weeks.  The families need prayers.  Doris Wilder and Milda Riley passed away just a few days apart.

     We sure had a winter spell over the past few days.  It sure looked pretty but boy was it cold.  I have to walk and go places in weather like this.  I'm glad I don't now.  It sure can be rough.

 

“I am the resurrection and the life.  He who believes in me, though he may die, he shall live.”  John 11:25

 “To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven.”  

Ecclesiastes 3:1

(The Best Kind of Friend is a Praying Friend.)

 

Reuben Melt

1 (12 oz) can corn beef

8 slices Rye bread, toasted on one side

8 slices Swiss Cheese

½ cup mayonnaise

1 (16 oz) sauerkraut

     Combine corn beef and mayonnaise.  

Spread on untoasted side of bread.  

Top with sauerkraut and cheese.  

Broil 3 minutes or until cheese melts.

