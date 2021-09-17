Well, looks like we are having a mix of weather. We have had some really hot days and a lot of rain. Though it won't be long till the weather will be turning to fall.
We are still having a lot of sickness. We heard that the Jackson Hospital isn't taking any more patients at this time. You have to go to Irvine or Manchester. We need to keep all who are sick in our prayers and the ones who have lost loved ones.
Also, one of our neighbors fell and broke her arm. Jo Ann said she fell in her kitchen and fell on her arm.
Due to Covid-19, we here at Eastside aren't going to have any outside visiting to keep down the spread of Covid.
“Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” Matthew 6:26
Baked Bean Soup (Recipe from 1920)
5 cups canned beans, drained and divided
2 medium onions, sliced (2 cups)
2 stalks of celery, sliced (1 cup)
6 cups low-sodium beef stock
1 ½ cups canned tomato puree
Combine 4 cups of the baked beans, onion, celery and beef stock in a heavy bottom pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
Add tomato puree and stir to combine. Pour into a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until completely blended.
Return soup to pot. Add remaining 1 cup beans. Cook over low heat, stirring until warmed. Serve warm.
Store any left over in a covered bowl in the refrigerator. This makes 10 cups.
