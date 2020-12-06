Hello from Eastside

We have had some real frosty mornings with cold nights.
Dale's boy, Jacob, and his wife's uncle came down last weekend and again this weekend to go deer hunting. They never saw any deer. They just saw tracks.
We need to keep all our sick and ones who have lost loved ones in our prayers. There is a lot that has Covid. Everyone needs our prayers, for the ones who have it and ones who have to work around it, that they don't get it.
“I will extol thee, O Lord; for thou has lifted me up, and hast not made my foes to rejoice over me. O Lord my God, I cried unto thee, and thou hast healed me.” Psalm 30: 1-2
Fabulous Potato Salad
1 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp. Vinegar
1 ½ tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Sugar
¼ tsp. Pepper
4 cups cooked potatoes (cut in cubes)
1 cup celery (thinly sliced)
½ cup onion (chopped)
2 hard boiled eggs (chopped)
In large bowl, combine first 5 ingredients. Stir in remaining ingredients. Cover and chill. This makes 5 cups.
