Help Us Celebrate School Spirit in Owsley County!

During this pandemic, local newspapers have been imperative for getting information to the community, especially those that do not have access to the internet.
The print paper has guided them along school news, both virtual and in-school, athletics, school social activities, etc. and so in honor of our students and the future of our county, we are declaring January as the month to support school spirit, which is much needed during these trying times.
We, here at the Booneville Sentinel love the students of Owsley County. They are our future and will ALWAYS make us proud!
Deadlines for Wednesday prints is noon on Mondays.
