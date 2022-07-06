Henry Turner Obituary

Mr. Henry Turner of 2130 Fish Creek School Road, Booneville, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Marcum Wallace Medical Center, Irvine, Ky., after a long illness.
He was born September 16, 1932 in Breathitt County, Ky. He was the son of the late Dave and Evalee Raleigh Turner. He and his wife, Barbara Sue Mayes Turner, would have celebrated their 63rdwedding anniversary on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
He was a member of the Fish Creek Bible Church. He was a military veteran. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a graduate of Owsley County High School, Lee's Junior College and Eastern Kentucky University. He was a retired history and social studies teacher, beginning his career at Wolfe County and Owsley County high schools and finishing at Breathitt County High School, where he taught for approximately 20 years.
He was an avid gardener, who shared his bounty with family, friends, neighbors and anyone else who wanted or needed it. He also farmed and helped his brothers farm.
He loved to sit on the porch and watch the birds. He was a sports fan, especially of the University of Kentucky basketball and the Cincinnati Reds baseball teams. In his younger years, he loved fishing. He loved children, most especially his granddaughters, who were the light of his life.
He was a 40-year member of the Owsley County Lions Club, where he served in many positions including president; a former member of the Owsley County Board of Education; a member of the Middle Kentucky Community Action Agency board of directors and the Owsley County Retired Teachers.
In addition to his wife, survivors included three children, Rosalind Turner of Harrodsburg, Michael David Turner of Booneville and Michele Turner of Booneville, an honorary daughter and sister-in-law, Bessie Mayes Turner of Springboro, OH; two brothers, James William Turner and Cale Turner, both of Booneville; four sisters, Rachel Turner Stamper of Beattyville, Molly Turner, Mary Elizabeth Turner and Martha Ruth Turner, all of Booneville; two granddaughters, Mika Turner and Shania Turner, both of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by brothers Elliott, Sigel, Raleigh and Leonard Turner and a sister Wanda Noel.
Funeral services were held at noon on Wednesday, June 22,2022 at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating was Daniel McIntosh, pastor of Fish Creek School Church, with assistance from Terry Mathis, former Fish Creek pastor. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial with military rites was at the Dave Turner Cemetery on Fish Creek School Road.
Pallbearers were David Thomas Noel and Patrick Noel, both of Tennessee; Christopher Noel of Lexington; David Wayne Turner of Springboro, OH; Bob Mayes (Brother Bob) of Booneville; Joe (Little Joe) McIntosh of Beattyville; Mika Turner of Lexington, James Shouse and Charles Shouse of Booneville. Honorary pallbearers were Howard and Daphne Mayes of Booneville; Bob and Carolyn Mayes of Booneville; Eugene Turner of Richmond; Silas Turner of Jackson; Mose Turner of Jackson; Clint Turner of Newport, Ed Raleigh (double first cousin) of Jackson, Kaylee Turner and Deron Mayes of Booneville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Owsley County Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
