Herbert E. Baker, age 85, of Magnolia, a native of Owsley County, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence.

He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Baker; his parents, Alson Herbert and Cora Combs Baker and a sister, Reba Baker.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Beulah Baker; a daughter, Ranita Baker; two sons, Rex and Robert Baker; a daughter-in-law, Kim Griffin Baker; a step-daughter, Rachel (Julio) Masuy; a brother, Howard (Sue) Baker and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes he was cremated and there will be no services.  Burial of his ashes will take place at a later date in Owsley County.

Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of the arrangements.

