Hershel Couch Obituary

Hershel Couch was born on June 26th, 1942 in Meadow Branch, Bullskin, Clay County, KY. He died on March 25th, 2022 at the Oak Tree Hospital in Corbin, KY, at the age of 79.
He is survived by his son, Gregory Wayne Couch on Laurel Creek, Frazier Road. He is survived by these siblings: Herbert (Judy) Couch, Paul (Marie) Couch, both of Hamilton, OH and Roger Dale Couch, and Matthew and Archie couch, both from Oneida, KY, and Kenneth Lee Couch and wife Pat of North Carolina, and Danny Ray Couch of Covington, KY, and Mary Lou Frazier and husband Jerry of Wildcat, KY. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many relatives and cousins.
Hershel was preceded in death by his parents: Columbus "Cumbo" Couch and Laura Burns Couch, his sister, Della (Leo) Riley, his brother Vernon Couch (Wilma), and his niece Melinda Lynn (Frazier) Gehlhausen.
Dad didn't want a visitation or funeral service. He will be buried in the Peaceful Valley Cemetery on Frazier Road/Tobacco Road.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
