Highway 30 Update from KY Transportation Cabinet

We have another, more comprehensive update on the KY 30 project between Travellers Rest in Owsley County (KY 847) and Tyner in Jackson County (US 421). All of the base asphalt has been completed, and most of the striping on the base has been done to allow traffic to use the new alignment once guardrail work is complete. The road will not be opened to traffic until all the guardrail is installed. There have been delays in that process, so the road is not expected to open until sometime in January. Once the road opens, traffic will use the new road with the base coat of asphalt, and work will continue to complete the connectors at the intersections of Big Springs Road in Owsley County as well as other intersections in Jackson County. The final coat of blacktop will be placed under traffic on the new alignment. All work is anticipated to be completed by June.
