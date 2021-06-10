Mrs. Hilda Lou Baker, 75, passed away May 27, 2021 at the Decator County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Indiana following a brief illness.

     She was born November 3, 1945 in Owsley County, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Lewis & Nevelyn Estepp Spencer and was the widow of the late Robert “Bob” Baker. She was a self employed business owner of Spencer's Dairy Bar with family for many, many years. She was a member of The Booneville First Baptist Church.

     Mrs. Baker is survived by a daughter: Mrs. Kara Holdsworth & husband Scott of Greensburg, Indiana, a son: Mr. Robert Lane Baker & wife Lisa of Booneville, Ky., four grandchildren: Ms Autumn Baker of Booneville, Ky., Mr. Chase Baker & wife Lexi of Richmond, Ky., Mr. Macy Holdsworth & wife Rachel of Louisville, Ky., & Mr. Chancey Holdsworth & fiance McKinley Bottoms of Greensburg, Indiana, two great-grandchildren: Adalynn Taylor & Audrey Claire Baker of Richmond, Ky., two brothers: Mr. Randall Spencer & wife Judy of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Kenneth Spencer & wife Charlotte of Lexington, Ky. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

     She was preceded in death by her parents: Lewis & Nevelynn Spencer & her husband: Robert “Bob” Baker.

     Funeral services for Mrs. Baker were held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation on Wednesday evening from 6 to 9p.m., all at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the funeral services was the Bro. Brandon Davis with the burial following in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville. 

     The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Hilda Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you