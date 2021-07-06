Mrs. Hilda Lou Baker, 75, passed away May 27, 2021 at the Decator County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Indiana following a brief illness.
She was born November 3, 1945 in Owsley County, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Lewis & Nevelyn Estepp Spencer and was the widow of the late Robert “Bob” Baker. She was a self employed business owner of Spencer's Dairy Bar with family for many, many years. She was a member of The Booneville First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Baker is survived by a daughter: Mrs. Kara Holdsworth & husband Scott of Greensburg, Indiana, a son: Mr. Robert Lane Baker & wife Lisa of Booneville, Ky., four grandchildren: Ms Autumn Baker of Booneville, Ky., Mr. Chase Baker & wife Lexi of Richmond, Ky., Mr. Macy Holdsworth & wife Rachel of Louisville, Ky., & Mr. Chancey Holdsworth & fiance McKinley Bottoms of Greensburg, Indiana, two great-grandchildren: Adalynn Taylor & Audrey Claire Baker of Richmond, Ky., two brothers: Mr. Randall Spencer & wife Judy of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Kenneth Spencer & wife Charlotte of Lexington, Ky. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lewis & Nevelynn Spencer & her husband: Robert “Bob” Baker.
Funeral services for Mrs. Baker were held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation on Wednesday evening from 6 to 9p.m., all at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the funeral services was the Bro. Brandon Davis with the burial following in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.