Hospice Care Plus has announced its first capital campaign since 2008, when it successfully raised funds to build the Compassionate Care Center.
The new campaign is far shorter in duration and much more modest: Building Better Together hopes to raise $190,000 by late spring to build a small structure next to the Compassionate Care Center and consolidate its sites, staff, and programs onto the Center’s campus in Richmond.
According to Lisa Cox, Hospice’s CEO, the campaign not only makes the organization more efficient and stronger financially, it improves care.
“As a new CEO, I continually got input from staff that we could benefit from all programs and staff being together in the same location,” said Cox. “If our home care programs and our facility staff are together, it improves communication and care when patients and families transition from one program to another.”
To that end, the campaign consolidates three physical sites and all care programs on one campus. The organization’s central office, based in Berea for over 20 years, has been sold. It housed the home hospice program, home palliative program, bereavement care, and administrative staff. A second rented space in Berea was home to the organization’s medical equipment inventory. Staff and inventory from those two sites are already in the process of relocating to Hospice’s Compassionate Care Center campus.
The $190,000 campaign will fund a small structure next to the Compassionate Care Center to give Hospice the additional space it needs to facilitate consolidation. It also funds some minor modifications to the Center to accommodate the additional staff.
“Donations to the campaign allow us to use proceeds from the sale of the Berea building to eliminate our Compassionate Care
Center mortgage,” said Cox. “Overall, this makes us more efficient, better stewards of all our resources, and improves quality of care in the process.”
To learn more about the Building Better Together Capital Campaign and to donate, visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.
Hospice Care Plus is Lee and Owsley counties’ provider of hospice, palliative, and bereavement care. The organization also serves Estill, Jackson, Madison and Rockcastle counties and owns and operates the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Relying on contributions from individuals and groups, all care is provided regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. To learn more, donate, or explore career and volunteer opportunities, visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.
